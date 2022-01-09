Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) delivers shareholders splendid 187% return over 1 year, surging 11% in the last week alone

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Its share price is already up an impressive 170% in the last twelve months. It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 85% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Devon Energy went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:DVN Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2022

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Devon Energy, it has a TSR of 187% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Devon Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 187% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Devon Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Devon Energy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

