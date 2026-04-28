Devon Energy Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Live Nation Entertainment

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) has taken over the #23 spot from Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Devon Energy Corp. versus Live Nation Entertainment Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DVN plotted in blue; LYV plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DVN vs. LYV:

DVN is currently trading up about 2.6%, while LYV is down about 0.3% midday Tuesday.

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