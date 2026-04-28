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DVN

Devon Energy Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Live Nation Entertainment

April 28, 2026 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) has taken over the #23 spot from Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Devon Energy Corp. versus Live Nation Entertainment Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DVN plotted in blue; LYV plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DVN vs. LYV:

DVN,LYV Relative Performance Chart

DVN is currently trading up about 2.6%, while LYV is down about 0.3% midday Tuesday.

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Also see:
 Stock RSI
 HAIL Options Chain
 Defense Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DVN
LYV

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