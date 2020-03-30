Devon Energy further cuts 2020 capital spending by $300 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Devon Energy DVN.N on Monday said it is further reducing its capital expenditure by $300 million to nearly $1 billion for 2020, citing weak oil prices.

Earlier this month, Devon cut spending by $500 million to about $1.3 billion from its prior forecast for 2020, joining its shale peers as the industry battles a slump in crude prices.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

