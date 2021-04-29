Devon Energy (DVN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to report first-quarter earnings on May 4, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 100% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Strong oil production from the high-margin Delaware Basin region is expected to have boosted first-quarter oil production. Moreover, improving oil prices are likely to have positively impacted earnings in the first quarter.



Its efficient management of debt and strong cost control are also anticipated to have aided earnings in the quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter oil production is pegged at 252,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which indicates year-over-year growth of 54.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line for the first quarter is pegged at 35 cents per share, indicating a 169.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Devon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Devon Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Devon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Diamondback Energy FANG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 numbers on May 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD is slated to release first-quarter 2021 numbers on May 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.63% and holds a Zacks Rank #3.



EQT Corporation EQT is slated to release first-quarter 2021 numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EQT Corporation (EQT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.