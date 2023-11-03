Devon Energy (DVN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.85% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Devon Energy’s domestic focus and multi-basin, high-quality assets are likely to have strong production volumes in the third quarter. Delaware well completion activity is expected to increase production volumes in the quarter.



Stable free cash flow generation is expected to have continued in the third quarter as well. The ongoing share repurchase program and reduction in shares outstanding are likely to be accretive to its quarterly earnings.

Expectations

Devon Energy expects total production for the third quarter to be in the range of 658,000 to 680,000 Boe/d, including 322,000 to 330,000 barrels of oil per day. It expects its third-quarter natural gas liquid (“NGL”) production volume in the range of 164,000-170,000 barrels per day.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter oil production is pegged at 324,000 barrels per day, up 10.2% from the year-ago reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter NGL production is pinned at 165,000 barrels per day, up 7.1% from the year-ago reported quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Devon Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Devon Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.78%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Devon Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

