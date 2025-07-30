Devon Energy (DVN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Devon Energy (DVN) was down 1.34% at $33.76. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.15%.

Shares of the oil and gas exploration company witnessed a gain of 4.81% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.18%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Devon Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 41.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.01 billion, up 2.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.14 per share and a revenue of $16.9 billion, representing changes of -14.11% and +6.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Devon Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.44% higher within the past month. Devon Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Devon Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.62.

It is also worth noting that DVN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)?

Before you invest in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.