Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $33.20, moving -2.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

The oil and gas exploration company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Devon Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 42.55% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.02 billion, indicating a 2.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.92 per share and revenue of $16.73 billion, indicating changes of -18.67% and +4.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower within the past month. Devon Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Devon Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.44.

Investors should also note that DVN has a PEG ratio of 2.53 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

