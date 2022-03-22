Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $60.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 12.16% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Devon Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Devon Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 240%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.63 billion, up 105.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.52 per share and revenue of $14.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +84.7% and +23.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.45% higher within the past month. Devon Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Devon Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.

We can also see that DVN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DVN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

