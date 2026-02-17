Devon Energy (DVN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Devon Energy (DVN) reported revenue of $4.12 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +0.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production - Total oil equivalent per day : 851 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 841.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 851 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 841.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production - Total Oil : 390 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 386.42 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 390 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 386.42 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total Gas : 1385 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1371.43 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1385 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1371.43 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total NGL : 231 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 226.08 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 231 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 226.08 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Average price per bbl - Oil (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $59.66 compared to the $61.91 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $59.66 compared to the $61.91 average estimate based on five analysts. Average price per mcf - Gas (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $1.58 compared to the $1.89 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.58 compared to the $1.89 average estimate based on five analysts. Production - NGL - Delaware Basin : 146 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 133.39 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 146 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 133.39 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. NGL (MBbls/d) - Rockies : 51 millions of barrels of oil versus 51.95 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 51 millions of barrels of oil versus 51.95 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Production - NGL - Eagle Ford : 10 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 11.36 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 11.36 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues : $1.36 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales : $2.58 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.

: $2.58 billion compared to the $2.93 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: $184 million compared to the $-27.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -319.1% year over year.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Devon Energy here>>>

Shares of Devon Energy have returned +23.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.