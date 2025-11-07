Devon Energy (DVN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Devon Energy (DVN) reported $4.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.04 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 billion, representing a surprise of +5.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Production - Total Oil : 390 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 387.58 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 390 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 387.58 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Daily Production - Total Gas : 1410 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1380.75 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 1410 millions of cubic feet per day versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1380.75 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Daily Production - Total NGL : 228 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 221.11 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 228 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 221.11 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on eight analysts. Production - Total oil equivalent per day : 853 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 838.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 853 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 838.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on seven analysts. Production - Oil - Anadarko Basin : 12 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.74 millions of barrels of oil.

: 12 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.74 millions of barrels of oil. Production - Oil - Other : 3 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.01 millions of barrels of oil.

: 3 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.01 millions of barrels of oil. Revenues- Oil : $2.27 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $2.27 billion versus $2.2 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Revenues- Gas : $186 million compared to the $201.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +279.6% year over year.

: $186 million compared to the $201.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +279.6% year over year. Revenues- NGL : $356 million versus $356.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

: $356 million versus $356.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change. Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues : $1.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%.

: $1.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales : $2.81 billion versus $2.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $2.81 billion versus $2.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: $80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -64.8%.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Devon Energy have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

