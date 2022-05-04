Devon Energy (DVN) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Devon Energy (DVN) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DVN recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

DVN could be on the verge of another rally after moving 9.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider DVN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch DVN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.