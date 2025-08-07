Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Devon Energy (DVN) reported $4.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +1.2%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production - Total oil equivalent per day : 841 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 817.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 841 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 817.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on six analysts. Average Daily Production - Total Oil : 387 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 385.37 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 387 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 385.37 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average Daily Production - Total Gas : 1388 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1344.32 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1388 millions of cubic feet per day versus 1344.32 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by five analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total NGL : 222 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 209.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 222 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 209.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on five analysts. Production - Oil - Other : 3 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.94 millions of barrels of oil.

: 3 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.94 millions of barrels of oil. Production - NGL - Delaware Basin : 133 millions of barrels of oil versus 124.15 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 133 millions of barrels of oil versus 124.15 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues : $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

: $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%. Revenues- Gas : $178 million versus $177.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $178 million versus $177.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL sales : $2.71 billion compared to the $2.72 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $2.71 billion compared to the $2.72 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Revenues- Oil : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- NGL : $358 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $366.96 million.

: $358 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $366.96 million. Revenues- Oil, gas and NGL derivatives: $236 million compared to the $35.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +926.1% year over year.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Devon Energy have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

