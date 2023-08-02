Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.18 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 0.8%. The bottom line, however, declined 54.4% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.59 per share.

Revenues

Total revenues for the quarter totaled $3,454 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,805 million by 9.2%. The top line also decreased by 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Despite year-over-year improvement in production volumes, softness in commodity prices impacted the top line.

Production

Net production for the reported quarter totaled 662,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), up 7.5% year over year. Actual production volume came in toward the upper end of the guidance range of 643,000-664,000 Boe/d. Strong performance from Eagle Ford, Anadarko Basin and Williston Basin boosted year-over-year production volumes.



Natural gas liquids production increased 5.1% year over year to 164,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Oil production amounted to 323,000 Bbl/d, up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to higher oil production in Eagle Ford.

Realized Prices

Realized oil prices for the quarter were $71.74 per barrel, down 25.1% from $95.80 in the year-ago period. Realized prices for natural gas liquids were $17.79 per barrel, down 55.8% from $40.28 in the prior-year quarter.



Realized gas prices were $1.66 per thousand cubic feet, indicating a 67.2% deterioration from $5.06 a year ago.



Total oil equivalent realized prices, including cash settlements, were $42 per barrel of oil equivalent, down 35.1% year over year.

Other Highlights

Total production expenses were $719 million, up 1.4% from that recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.



In the second quarter, Devon repurchased 3.8 million shares at a total cost of $200 million. Since the inception of the share repurchase program in late 2021, the company has repurchased 39.6 million shares at a total cost of $2.1 billion.



DVN’s free cash flow for the quarter totaled nearly $326 million. Financing costs amounted to $78 million, down 7.1% from $84 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $488 million compared with $1,454 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Total liquidity as of Jun 30, 2023, was $3.95 billion, including cash and credit facility.



As of the same date, long-term debt amounted to $6,169 million, down from $6,189 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Devon Energy’s net cash from operating activities was $1,405 million in the second quarter compared with $2,678 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $1,079 million compared with $573 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Guidance

The company expects total production of 658,000-680,000 Boe/d in the third quarter of 2023. Devon expects its third-quarter oil production volume in the range of 322,000-330,000 Boe/d. Our model currently projects oil volume of 322,300 Boe/d for the third quarter.



The production volume is anticipated in the range of 643,000-663,000 Boe/d for the entire year. Our model projects total production of 652,400 Boe/d, with 420,400 Boe/d expected from Delaware Basin.



Capital expenditure is projected in the band of $855-$925 million and $3,600-$3,800 million for third-quarter and full-year 2023, respectively. Our model projects capital expenditures of $869.5 million and $3,723.3 million for third-quarter and full-year 2023, respectively.

Zacks Rank

