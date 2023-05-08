Devon Energy (DVN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Devon Energy (DVN) reported revenue of $3.82 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +5.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Production - Total Gas : 1030 MMcf/D compared to the 1024.61 MMcf/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1030 MMcf/D compared to the 1024.61 MMcf/D average estimate based on six analysts. Average Daily Production - Total Oil : 320 MBBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 317.58 MBBL/D.

: 320 MBBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 317.58 MBBL/D. Production - Total oil equivalent per day : 641 MBOE/D versus 635.31 MBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 641 MBOE/D versus 635.31 MBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average. Average Daily Production - Total NGL : 149 MBBL/D compared to the 146.78 MBBL/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 149 MBBL/D compared to the 146.78 MBBL/D average estimate based on six analysts. Average price per mcf - Gas (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $2.47 versus $2.29 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.47 versus $2.29 estimated by three analysts on average. Average price per bbl - Oil (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $74.22 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.62.

: $74.22 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.62. Average price per bbl - NGL (Realized price, including cash settlements) : $24.12 compared to the $22.84 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $24.12 compared to the $22.84 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues: $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of Devon Energy have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.