Devon Energy (DVN) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.46 per share, which outpaced Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 by 5.04%. The bottom line, however, declined 22.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.88.

Revenues

Total revenues for the quarter totaled $3,823 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,927 million by 2.65%. The top line improved 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Devon Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Production

Net production for the reported quarter totaled 641,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), up 11.5% year over year.



Natural gas liquids production increased 9.6% year over year to 149,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Oil production amounted to 320,000 Bbl/d, up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to higher oil production in Eagle Ford.

Realized Prices

Realized oil prices for the quarter were $74.22 per barrel, down 9.1% from $81.62 in the year-ago period. Realized prices for natural gas liquids were $24.12 per barrel, down 36.1% from $37.76 in the prior-year quarter.



Realized gas prices were $2.47 per thousand cubic feet, indicating a 21.6% deterioration from $3.15 a year ago.



Total oil equivalent realized prices, including cash settlements, were $46.66 per barrel of oil equivalent, down 14.8% year over year.

Other Highlights

Total production expenses were $693 million, up 12.1% from that recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.



Devon Energy increased share repurchase authorization to $3 billion. The company had repurchased shares worth $692 million in the year-to-date period. The new share repurchase program represents 9% of outstanding shares.



DVN’s free cash flow for the quarter totaled nearly $665 million. Financing costs amounted to $72 million, down 15.3% from $85 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $887 million compared with $1,454 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2023, was $3.9 billion, which included cash and credit facility.



As of the same date, long-term debt amounted to $6,175 million, down from $6,189 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Devon Energy’s net cash from operating activities was $1,677 million compared with $1,837 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $1,012 million compared with $537 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Guidance

The company expects total production of 643,000-664,000 Boe/d in the second quarter of 2023. The same is anticipated in the range of 643,000-663,000 Boe/d for the entire year.



Capital expenditure is projected in the band of $965-$1,045 million and $3,600-$3,800 million for second-quarter and full-year 2023, respectively.

Zacks Rank

Devon Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 by 13.04%.



OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 7.14%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $5.43, indicating a year-over-year increase of 41.4%.



Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 59 cents per share, which outdid the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 5.4%.



EVRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 5.2%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $3.61.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per unit, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%.



The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $1.2 per unit. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.5% in the last four quarters.





The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.