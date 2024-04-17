Devon Energy (DVN) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 57.66

The average one-year price target for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has been revised to 57.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 54.78 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from the latest reported closing price of 52.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2035 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 507,538K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,080K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,940K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 14.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,649K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,396K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 14.73% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 15,611K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,789K shares, representing a decrease of 13.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,927K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,531K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,359K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Devon Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Devon Energy Corporation is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the American market. It is organized in Delaware and its corporate operative headquarters are in the 50-story Devon Energy Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

