Devon Energy (DVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $52.12, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 2.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Devon Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.68 billion, up 187.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.75% higher. Devon Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.59.

Investors should also note that DVN has a PEG ratio of 0.22 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.