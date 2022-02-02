Devon Energy (DVN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $53.24, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 10.28% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.08% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Devon Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.68 billion, up 187.29% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.23% higher. Devon Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.12.

Investors should also note that DVN has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DVN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

