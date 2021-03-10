Devon Energy (DVN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $23.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 26.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.8%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DVN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 146.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.14 billion, up 2.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $8.72 billion, which would represent changes of +1644.44% and +80.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DVN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.38% higher. DVN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DVN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.27, so we one might conclude that DVN is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DVN currently has a PEG ratio of 15.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

