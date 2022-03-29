Devon Energy (DVN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $60.51, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 1.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Devon Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 248.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.63 billion, up 105.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $14.67 billion, which would represent changes of +88.67% and +23.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.91% higher. Devon Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Devon Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.51.

We can also see that DVN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DVN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

