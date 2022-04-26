Devon Energy (DVN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $56.40, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had lost 7.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Devon Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 277.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.89 billion, up 120.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.13 per share and revenue of $17.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +130.31% and +43.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.08% higher. Devon Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Devon Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.25, which means Devon Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DVN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

