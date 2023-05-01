Devon Energy (DVN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $53.24, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 5.57% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Devon Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.98 billion, up 4.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.56 per share and revenue of $16.76 billion, which would represent changes of -21.06% and -12.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower within the past month. Devon Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.82, so we one might conclude that Devon Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DVN has a PEG ratio of 0.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DVN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DVN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

