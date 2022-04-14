Devon Energy (DVN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $62.56, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had gained 21.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Devon Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 262.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.58 billion, up 103.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.61 per share and revenue of $15.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +115.58% and +29.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.81% higher. Devon Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Devon Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.85, which means Devon Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DVN's PEG ratio is currently 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.