Devon Energy (DVN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $34.22, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration company had lost 11.61% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Devon Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 18, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1, marking a 29.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.24 billion, indicating a 2.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Devon Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.31% increase. Devon Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.

We can also see that DVN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

