Devon Energy downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded Devon Energy (DVN) to Neutral from Overweight with a $43 price target The shares did not respond to Devon’s positive operational updates in 2024, and compares are tougher in 2025 given its strong well productivity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also sees a “sizable” private equity overhang from the Grayson Mill deal.
- Devon Energy price target lowered to $48 from $55 at Citi
- Devon Energy price target raised to $52 from $51 at Morgan Stanley
- Devon Energy price target raised to $57 from $56 at Piper Sandler
- Omega exits stakes in Devon, Las Vegas Sands, KBR, and Paramount Global
- Devon Energy price target lowered to $49 from $50 at Wells Fargo
