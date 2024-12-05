News & Insights

Devon Energy downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

December 05, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded Devon Energy (DVN) to Neutral from Overweight with a $43 price target The shares did not respond to Devon’s positive operational updates in 2024, and compares are tougher in 2025 given its strong well productivity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also sees a “sizable” private equity overhang from the Grayson Mill deal.

