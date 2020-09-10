Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -57.69% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.58, the dividend yield is 13.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVN was $9.58, representing a -66.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.42 and a 103.83% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

DVN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). DVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.03. Zacks Investment Research reports DVN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -109.83%, compared to an industry average of -44.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DVN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.