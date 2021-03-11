Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 172.73% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVN was $23.9, representing a -8.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.13 and a 408.51% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

DVN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). DVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.12. Zacks Investment Research reports DVN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1647.47%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DVN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DVN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DVN as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS)

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 111.76% over the last 100 days. RVRS has the highest percent weighting of DVN at 77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.