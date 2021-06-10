Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 209.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.93, the dividend yield is 13.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVN was $29.93, representing a -6.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.99 and a 287.19% increase over the 52 week low of $7.73.

DVN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). DVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports DVN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2507.78%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DVN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DVN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DVN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (DVN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (DVN)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (DVN)

iShares Trust (DVN)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (DVN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 43.64% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of DVN at 6.82%.

