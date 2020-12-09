Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.97, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVN was $15.97, representing a -40.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.98 and a 239.79% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

DVN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). DVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.55. Zacks Investment Research reports DVN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -102.66%, compared to an industry average of -32.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DVN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DVN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DVN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RVRS with an increase of 26.36% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of DVN at 4.88%.

