Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.84 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 71.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.12, the dividend yield is 7.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVN was $45.12, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.56 and a 214.64% increase over the 52 week low of $14.34.

DVN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). DVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports DVN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3890.12%, compared to an industry average of -11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dvn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DVN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DVN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 27.54% over the last 100 days. RYE has the highest percent weighting of DVN at 5.89%.

