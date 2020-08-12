Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.36, the dividend yield is 10.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVN was $12.36, representing a -56.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.42 and a 162.98% increase over the 52 week low of $4.70.

DVN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). DVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.03. Zacks Investment Research reports DVN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -120.29%, compared to an industry average of -39.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DVN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DVN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DVN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an increase of 89.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DVN at 3.81%.

