Devon Energy Corp. Reveals Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.89 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $838 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $2.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.5% to $5.43 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.89 Bln. vs. $838 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.88 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.43 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

