Devon Energy Corp. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.93 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $0.26 billion, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 132.6% to $5.63 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.93 Bln. vs. $0.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.63 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.

