Devon Energy Corp. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $995 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $989 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $952 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.82 billion from $3.81 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $995 Mln. vs. $989 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.

