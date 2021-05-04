Devon Energy Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN):

-Earnings: $0.21 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.82 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.32 in Q1 vs. -$4.82 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $301 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.76 billion in Q1 vs. $2.09 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.