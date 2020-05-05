Devon Energy Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN):

-Earnings: -$1.82 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.32 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.82 in Q1 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $49 million or $0.13 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.09 billion in Q1 vs. $1.08 billion in the same period last year.

