Devon Energy Corp. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.15 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $1.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $902 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $4.15 billion from $4.30 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.15 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.15 Bln vs. $4.30 Bln last year.

