Devon Energy Corp. Reveals Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $494 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $596 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $779 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $4.452 billion from $3.596 billion last year.

