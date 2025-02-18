Devon Energy Corp. Reports Q4 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Outlook

Devon Energy Corp. announced Q4 2024 results, declared dividends, and provided 2025 outlook details.

Devon Energy Corp. announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2024, along with the declaration of its quarterly dividend and a 2025 outlook. The company's detailed earnings release and related materials are available on its website, and a conference call for analysts and investors is scheduled for February 19, 2025. Devon Energy, a major U.S. oil and gas producer, focuses on achieving strong returns and generating free cash flow, with an emphasis on safe and sustainable operations. For further inquiries, contact their investor or media relations.

Devon Energy reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company declared its quarterly dividend, highlighting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Devon Energy provided a 2025 outlook, which is a positive indication of future planning and strategic direction for the company.

The upcoming conference call offers a platform for direct communication with analysts and investors, promoting transparency and fostering investor relations.

None

What are Devon Energy's fourth-quarter 2024 results?

Devon Energy Corp. reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on February 18, 2025.

When is the Devon Energy conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central time on February 19, 2025.

How can I access Devon Energy's earnings release?

You can access it via the Investor Relations section of Devon Energy's website at www.devonenergy.com.

What is Devon Energy's business model?

Devon's business model focuses on disciplined cash returns, strong financial performance, and sustainable operations while returning capital to shareholders.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries at Devon Energy?

For investor inquiries, you can contact investor relations at investor.relations@dvn.com or call 405-228-4450.

$DVN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DVN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $500,000 on 12/31.

$DVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 489 institutional investors add shares of $DVN stock to their portfolio, and 744 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter 2024. The company also declared its quarterly dividend and provided a 2025 outlook. Devon’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the



section of Devon’s website,



www.devonenergy.com



Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit



www.devonenergy.com



investor.relations@dvn.com













405-228-4450







Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460





















