Devon Energy Corp. Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Declaration

$DVN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DVN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $500,000 on 12/31.

$DVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 544 institutional investors add shares of $DVN stock to their portfolio, and 622 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DVN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$DVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DVN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $50.0 on 03/05/2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the first-quarter 2025. The company also declared its quarterly dividend and provided an updated 2025 outlook. Devon’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the



Investor Relations



section of Devon’s website,



www.devonenergy.com



.





The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.







ABOUT DEVON ENERGY







Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit



www.devonenergy.com



.











Investor Contact









Media Contact













investor.relations@dvn.com







Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460









405-228-4450











