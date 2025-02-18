Devon Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $639 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $1.152 billion, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $756 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $4.403 billion from $4.145 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $639 Mln. vs. $1.152 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $4.403 Bln vs. $4.145 Bln last year.

