Devon Energy Corp. Q3 Income Declines

November 05, 2024 — 04:13 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $812 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $910 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.024 billion from $3.836 billion last year.

Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $812 Mln. vs. $910 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.024 Bln vs. $3.836 Bln last year.

