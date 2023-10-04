Devon Energy (BER:DY6) Price Target Increased by 8.22% to 61.09

The average one-year price target for Devon Energy (BER:DY6) has been revised to 61.09 / share. This is an increase of 8.22% from the prior estimate of 56.45 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.04 to a high of 82.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.73% from the latest reported closing price of 43.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is a decrease of 173 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY6 is 0.30%, a decrease of 17.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 503,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,020K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,235K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY6 by 12.81% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 16,940K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,787K shares, representing a decrease of 10.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY6 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,279K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,253K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY6 by 13.34% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,874K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,275K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY6 by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,230K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,145K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY6 by 13.10% over the last quarter.

