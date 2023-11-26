Devon Energy and Oxy Catch Your Eye? 2 Better, Cheaper Oil Stocks to Buy Now.

With the former having the allure of being a Warren Buffett favorite (based on Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio) and the latter a siren's song of a dividend yield, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) have their share of investing fans. But before buying either of these American producers, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe think you should consider two of Europe's biggest, Equinor Asa (NYSE: EQNR) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), first.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Nov. 21, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 26, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Devon Energy

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Devon Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Equinor Asa. Tyler Crowe has positions in Equinor Asa, ExxonMobil, and TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool recommends Chevron, Equinor Asa, and Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.