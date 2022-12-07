Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.55 per share, with $79.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.08.

In Wednesday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

