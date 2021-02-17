Devon (DVN) Reports Break-Even Q4 Earnings, Raises View

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported break-even fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 33 cents per share.



GAAP loss for the fourth quarter was 27 cents compared with a loss of 25 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues

Total revenues of $1,280 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The top line, however, declined 19.4% from the year-ago figure due to fall in commodity prices.

Devon Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Production

Total net production for fourth-quarter 2020 touched 3333,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), which was near the higher end of the guided range of 318,000-334,000 Boe/d and was up 2.1% sequentially. Oil production averaged 156,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d), which decreased 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. However, Delaware Basin assets’ performance remained solid and oil production from this region was up 17.9% year over year.



Natural gas liquids production was up 8.1% year over year.

Realized Prices

Realized oil prices for the quarter were $38.01 per barrel, down 33.2% from $56.89 in the year-ago period. Realized prices for natural gas liquids were also down 15.8% to $14.76 per barrel from $17.54 in the prior-year quarter.



Realized gas prices were up 7.1% to $1.96 per thousand cubic feet from $1.83 in the prior-year quarter.



Total oil equivalent realized prices — including cash settlements — were $24.77 per Boe, down 27.4% year over year.

Other Highlights

Total production expenses for the fourth quarter were $271 million, decreasing 16.4% year over year. The decline in expenses was due to improved cost structure due to lower lease operating expenses resulting from more efficient field-level operations and a decrease in production tax due to reduced commodity prices.



Devon Energy’s legacy estimated proved reserves were 752 million Boe at 2020-end. Drilling programs successfully added 135 million Boe of reserves through extensions and discoveries in 2020.



On Oct 1, Devon completed the sale of Barnett Shale assets and received a cash payment of $320 million at closing.

Financial Highlights

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash of $2,237 million, up from $1, 8444 million in the corresponding period of 2019. It exited the fourth quarter with $5.6 billion of liquidity and no debt maturities till 2025.



As of Dec 31, 2020, long-term debt amounted to $4,298 million, up marginally from $4,294 million in the comparable period of 2019.



Devon Energy’s net cash from operating activities for fourth-quarter 2020 was $358 million, down 38.1% from the year-ago period.

Guidance

Devon Energy revised its preliminary oil production guidance for 2021 of 280,000 Bbl/d to the range of 280,000-300,000 BBl/d. The company raised its 2021 oil production view, taking into account strong performance from Delaware Basin assets. For 2021, total production is expected in the range of 543,000-580,000 Boe/d.



Capital expenditure for 2021 is expected within $1,720-$1,980 million and upstream capital expenditure for 2021 is projected in the range of $1600-$1,800 million.



Through cost-management initiatives, the company is on course to achieve cost savings of $575 million by 2021-end.

Zacks Rank

Devon Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

