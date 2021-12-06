Devin Nunes to be CEO of Trump's social media venture

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Devin Nunes will become the chief executive officer of former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture Trump Media & Technology Group in January, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

