US Markets

Devin Nunes to be CEO of Trump's social media venture

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. Representative Devin Nunes will become the chief executive officer of former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture Trump Media & Technology Group in January, the company said on Monday.

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Devin Nunes will become the chief executive officer of former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture Trump Media & Technology Group in January, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular