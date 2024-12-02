News & Insights

Stocks

DevGreat Group Halts Trading Pending Key Announcement

December 02, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (HK:0755) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DevGreat Group Limited, previously known as Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd., has halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as it prepares to release important information regarding a connected transaction involving new share issuance. This development is crucial for investors as it may significantly impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into HK:0755 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.