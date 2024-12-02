DevGreat Group Halts Trading Pending Key Announcement

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (HK:0755) has released an update.

DevGreat Group Limited, previously known as Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd., has halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as it prepares to release important information regarding a connected transaction involving new share issuance. This development is crucial for investors as it may significantly impact the company’s stock performance.

