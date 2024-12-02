DevGreat Group Halts Trading Pending Key Announcement

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (HK:0755) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
DevGreat Group Limited, previously known as Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd., has halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as it prepares to release important information regarding a connected transaction involving new share issuance. This development is crucial for investors as it may significantly impact the company’s stock performance.
For further insights into HK:0755 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.