DevGreat Group Announces New Board and Committee Structure

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. (HK:0755) has released an update.

DevGreat Group Limited, formerly Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd., has announced its updated board of directors, highlighting a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors with Mr. Huang Yuhui as the Chairman. The company has also detailed the composition of its Nomination, Remuneration, and Audit Committees, signaling strategic governance and oversight to stakeholders. This restructuring could be of interest to investors tracking leadership dynamics in the financial markets.

