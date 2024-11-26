DevEx Resources Updates Director’s Equity Interests

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.
DevEx Resources Ltd has announced changes in the interests of its director, Brendan Bradley. The changes include the acquisition of 297,333 performance rights set to expire in June 2027, and the expiration of 1,500,000 unlisted options. These adjustments reflect strategic moves within the company’s Employee Incentive Scheme to align with future growth plans.
