DevEx Resources Updates Director’s Equity Interests

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DevEx Resources Ltd has announced changes in the interests of its director, Brendan Bradley. The changes include the acquisition of 297,333 performance rights set to expire in June 2027, and the expiration of 1,500,000 unlisted options. These adjustments reflect strategic moves within the company’s Employee Incentive Scheme to align with future growth plans.

For further insights into AU:DEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.